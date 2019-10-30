Naomi Watts-led ‘GOT’ prequel dead at HBO, Targaryen spin-off gets series order

By | Published: 10:50 am

Los Angeles: In a surprise decision by HBO, the untitled “Game of Thrones” prequel, fronted by Naomi Watts, is not moving forward at the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show created by Jane Goodman and “Game of Thrones” author GRR Martin, chronicling the end of the Age of Heroes and focusing on the first-ever battle between man and White Walker, is not getting a series order.

As per sources, Goldman sent an e-mail to the cast to share the news on the prequel, which had filmed a pilot over the summer. Hours after the shocker, HBO on Tuesday gave a straight-to-series order for a prequel on the Targaryen clan called “House of the Dragon”, based on Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”.

The series is said to revolve around the reign of Targaryen kings in the lead-up to the events of “Game of Thrones”, aligning the vision of the project closely to the times of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The rumoured project was created by Martin and “Colony” fame Ryan Condal.

Set 300 years before the events of the parent show, the series will see Martin and Condal pen the script for the 10-episode project. Emmy-nominated Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners.

“House of the Dragon” is the first project to stem from a new overall deal that Sapochnik has signed with HBO, in which he will develop and produce content for both HBO and HBO Max.

“The ‘Game of Thrones’ universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

It is uncertain which of the other three remaining prequels in the works remain active after HBO passed on its pilot starring Watts. Sources said the network was unhappy with the final cut of the Watts-led pilot and asked for changes in edits before scrapping the entire thing. The development comes a day after “GOT” showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss exited their deal with Lucasfilm to develop a new “Star Wars” trilogy.