Narasimha Rao responsible for Babri demolition, says G Chinna Reddy

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee secretary G Chinna Reddy on Wednesday launched a tirade against late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, holding him responsible for the Babri Masjid demolition.

Though it was Congress that made him Prime Minister, “the fact is that Narasimha Rao sabotaged Congress from within and suppressed many of its senior leaders,” Chinna Reddy said. He also said the new-found love among BJP leaders for him was because he allowed Babri Masjid’s demolition that endeared him to the saffron party. He held Narasimha Rao responsible for Congress losing support of Muslims.

Chinna Reddy also took aim at former President Pranab Mukherjee saying he attended the RSS conclave in Nagpur and in return received the Bharat Ratna from the BJP government. On the other hand, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did no favours for BJP and that was why BJP was always critical of him, Chinna Reddy said at a press conference.

Chinna Reddy also demanded a white paper from the Telangana government on the money spent so far on the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. He said the project would result in an expenditure of Rs 75,000 crore to supply water to every acre it is designed to provide water for. “The government so far spent Rs 50,000 crore on it. It should release a white paper on the actual project cost and its running costs,” he said.