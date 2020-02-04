Narayan Reddy, a consummate politician

By | Published: 12:26 am

M Narayan Reddy, former Nizamabad MP, MLA from Bodhan and Chairman of AP Agro Industries Corporation, was a multi-faceted personality.

An intellectual, legal luminary, farmers’ leader, educationist and pioneer of women’s education in Nizamabad district, he was elected as an Independent Member of Parliament from Nizamabad in 1967. He was fondly called Pandit, a prefix which continued in his lifetime. He was instrumental in getting several institutions established, including a women’s college in 1965 in Nizamabad, which he steered to the status of a premier institution. A crusader against corruption, he did not spare anyone, however high and mighty they were.

Narayan Reddy’s association with my father, M Ramgopal Reddy, former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad (1971-1985), goes back several decades. My father consulted him in all important matters. He was my mentor too, and encouraged me to agitate, along with other farmers of Nizam Sugar Factory Ltd (NSF) and Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory Ltd (NCSF) Sarangapur, against the arbitrary decision of the TDP government to privatise them. Pandit Narayan Reddy had presided over the All Party Roundtable Meeting against the privatisation of NSF and NCSF at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, in which former Additional Advocate General, Prakash Reddy, presented the details of the alleged fraudulent Joint Venture (JV) of NSF with a private party, and submitted voluminous data and information to the All Party Legislature Committee, which recommended cancellation of the NSF JV with the private party.

A voracious reader and writer, he was a ‘ghost writer’ too of many critical articles on various subjects and attributed them to some prominent political leaders of the time. A staunch proponent of separate Telangana State, he is still remembered for his stirring speech in the Lok Sabha in 1969, advocating statehood for Telangana. He continued his struggle till the formation of the new State of Telangana, in his own way. He continued to provide advice to the governments through his letters to the Chief Minister and other Ministers, until his demise on February 2.

His knowledge in matters such as agriculture and irrigation was stupendous. That is why he was held in high esteem by people such as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who appreciated his oratorial skills. She was reportedly keen that Narayan Reddy join the Congress and even sent P Narsa Reddy, then APCC president, in this mission to persuade him, but his socialist mentor, Ram Manohar Lohia, dissuaded him against joining the Congress. Had Narayan Reddy joined the Congress in 1970, he would have surely risen to greater heights. M Narayan Reddy was perhaps the last of the generation of great political leaders, that guided the transformation of India from a feudal state to a robust democratic polity.

–Muduganti Venkat Srinivas Reddy, president, NCSF Protection Committee

