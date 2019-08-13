Narayan Teja bowls Khammam District to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: TVS Nayaran Teja from Khammam led the bowlers’ day out in the HCA under-19 inter-college and schools knockout tournaments on a day where seven bowlers scalped five or more wickets on Tuesday.

In the match against Gowtham Junior College, Narayan returned with impressive figures of 7/9 to guide Khammam to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in a Pool A match. He also chipped in with bat with an unbeaten 69 runs.

In another match, Rishiket Sisodia (163) slammed his second successive century while Md Khaja Mudassir scalped 6/28 as Jahnavi Degree College crushed Medak Distirct by 163 runs.

Brief Scores:

Pool A: Gowtham Junior College (Chikkadpally) 121 in 27.1 overs (P Shiva 52; TVS Narayan Teja 7/9) lost to Khammam District 124/1 in 15.3 overs (TVS Narayan Teja 69no); Bhavans Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya 114 in 28.5 overs (V Jai Sohan Kumar 5/33) lost to HPS Ramanthapur 117/2 in 25 overs; Glendale Academy Sun City 132 in 43.4 overs (Firas 50) lost to Bhavan’s Vivekanand College of Science 133/4 in 22.5 overs (B Revant 53); Delhi Public School Nacharam 295/6 in 45 overs (Manikanta 128, Sai P 62) bt Wesley Junior College 90 in 27.2 overs (SM Koushik 3/17, Arya 4/31); Nizamabad District 247/9 in 45 overs (Harshavardhan Singh 88no; Gaurang Hemanth 5/42) bt Cal Public School 124 in 28.1 overs (Aniketh Reddy 3/18, Aditya Zaqar 4/16); Jahnavi Degree College 287/3 in 44 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 163, S Vaishnav Reddy 94) bt Medak District 124 in 21.1 overs (Md Khaja Mudassir 6/28, C Vinay Kumar 3/43); Jahnavi Junior College 200/3 in 43 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 80, MA Shanmukha 96) lost to Nalgonda District 201/7 in 39.3 overs (S Hatya Naik 108; MA Shanmukha 4/38);

Pool B: Sultan Uloom Jr College 63 in 26.2 overs (MA Adnan 3/18, A Jaya Chandra 3/2) lost to Sardar Patel College 64/2 in 10.4 overs; St Mary’s Jr College, Basheerbagh 82 in 39.4 overs (Md Zubair 3/21, David Kripal 3/13) lost to Mahabubnagar District 85/3 in 14.2 overs; St Anthony’s Jr College 130 in 37.5 overs (Sai Pratheek 3/6) lost to Loyola Degree College 131/5 in 22.5 overs; Vandana Degree College 116 in 36.5 overs (Sharan 6/23) lost to Warangal District 117/7 in 32.5 overs (Shubham Bist 4/46); Karimnagar District 228 in 38.2 overs (A Rithwik Surya 93; M Lohit Kumar 3/25, A R Satwik 3/34) lost to Gowtham Junior College ECIL 230/7 in 38.5 overs (AR Satwik 64, K Krithik Reddy 75; T Vinay 3/63, A Ritwik Surya 3/30); Sarath Junior College 64 in 21 overs (Aditya Subramanian 3/16, K Vivek 3/6) lost to HPS Begumpet 66/1 in 12.4 overs; Oakridge International School, Khajaguda 97/7 in 46 overs (Rishit Reddy 50, Sahendra Mallu 65; B Suresh 3/27) bt Adilabad District 130 in 37.4 overs (G Ashwik 65, Rishit Reddy 5/31, Preetham Reddy 3/13); Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Jr College 295/4 in 34 overs (Nishanth Yadav 66, Shyam 65) bt Chirec International School 86 in 16 overs (Sahil K 6/18).