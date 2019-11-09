Narayana Group directors awarded in Singapore

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Dr. Sindhura Narayana and Puneet Kothapa, directors of Narayana Group, have been awarded the ‘Most promising Business Leader of Asia’ award by the Economic Times Group in Singapore on Friday.

The event, at Marina Bay Sands, was attended by several leaders and dignitaries from across Asia, including India, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. A book with the details of ‘Most Promising Leaders of Asia’ was also released on the occasion. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayana Swami and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor were among those who attended the event from India, according to a press release.

