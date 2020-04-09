Narayana Group donates Rs 1 crore each to Telangana and AP

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Narayana Group of Educational Institutions have donated Rs 1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and another Rs 1 crore to AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as their contribution in the fight against Coronavirus.

K Puneet, Executive Director, Narayana Group handed over the cheque for Rs 1 crore to MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director, Narayana Group said all need to cooperate with the government and follow the instructions strictly so that the nation could tide over the Coronavirus crisis in a short time.

