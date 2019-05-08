Narayana Institutions to spread its wings

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: Having established its presence in 10 States, the Narayana Group of Institutions is now planning to launch several educational institutions in four more States to spread its wings across the country. Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Sindhura, Managing Director, Narayana Group of Institutions, said plans were afoot to open new schools/ colleges in Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. This apart, the Narayana Group was also planning to launch full-fledged IAS coaching centres in Delhi and Mumbai.

She said that over four lakh students pursuing their studies in more than 500 schools and colleges across the country were being provided with top class education with the help of 35,000 experienced faculty. “We never compromise on nurturing our students with an enriching academic experience and in return, they achieve extraordinary results in entrance examinations such as EAMCET, JEE and NEET,” Sindhura said.

On the training to students, she said necessary subtopics from State, CBSE and ICSE syllabus which were useful for all India level entrance examinations were integrated to make them prepare thoroughly. “Our students are exposed to weekly tests, grand tests and part tests and get expertise on the syllabus before they appear for the final examination. Recently, our students dominated the JEE-Main results by securing all India 5th, 7th, and 8th ranks in the open category.”

She said that nLearn app launched last year to help students prepare for competitive examinations was doing well. Having access to online classes, students are gaining in-depth knowledge in all the subjects. “It will enhance and extend their studies through smart learning,” she said.

The Disha Helpline (18004191828) launched to provide professional help on mental health issues through expert psychologists to students across the country became a big hit as the group sessions, individual sessions and counselling to students and parents were bearing fruits, she said.

Before teaching the students, the faculty practise the topics thoroughly and their preparation will be monitored by senior faculty, Sindhura said. Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Narayana’s institutions were located in places including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi.