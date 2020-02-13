Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK

By | Published: 7:10 pm

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

