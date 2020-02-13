Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK

Published: 13th Feb 2020  7:10 pm
Britain's newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Treasury in central London on February 13, 2020 after recieving his new appointment. - Britain's prime minister revamped his top team on February 13 in his first cabinet reshuffle since taking Britain out of the European Union. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

