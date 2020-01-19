Narayana students excel in JEE Main

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Narayana students excelled in JEE Main results (January, 2020) securing a high number of 100 percentiles.

Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director, and Sharani, Director of Narayana Group, said 30 students of Narayana achieved subject-wise 100 percentile marks. The next and final session of the JEE Main exam will be conducted in April this year and final rankings will be announced based on their performance in both the exams.

Sindhura said the ability of Narayana’s faculty members to cover JEE- focused curriculum with a well-planed micro schedule, weekly examinations and post-examination error lists for personalised remediation was the secret behind many students excelling in the JEE Main 2020 exam.

Sharani Narayana, in a press release, said Narayana students excelled in the JEE Main due to nLearn, Narayana’s online examination, practice and analysis application (Android and web app).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.