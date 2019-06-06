Narayana students excel in NEET-2019

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Students of Narayana have excelled in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 UG results by bagging five ranks in top 10, 15 ranks in top 50 and 20 ranks in top 100 in all categories.

Madhuri Reddy G, a student of Narayana secured south India first rank and first in all India girl’s category, the institute claimed.

Narayana Educational Institutions, MD, Dr P Sindhura Narayana and Director P Sharani Narayana said their students created history with by securing ranks including 1, 2, 2, 4, 7,11,13,16, 21, 22, 27, 29, 33, 42, 47, 62, 64, 82, 93, 96 in top 100.

Dr P Sindhura said that while both the Telugu States got four ranks in the top 50 in all India open category, three of them were secured Narayana students. She also informed that the top ranks were made possible by the meticulously designed N-40 programme.

Narayana Educational Institutions executive director Puneeth Kothapa congratulated students, teachers and thanked the parents for their support.