Narayana students gain big in NSTSE 2020

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Narayana School students have come out with flying colours with top ranks in National Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) 2019-20 results by securing rank 1 in classes 2, 5 and 9. Students secured a total of 6 ranks in the top 10 and 104 ranks (23 per cent) in top 50 and 221 ranks (25 per cent) in top 100. The exam was conducted by Unified Council for students of classes 1 to 10.

The exam was attempted by as many as 15 lakh students, a press release said. Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director, and Puneet Kothapa, Executive Director, Narayana Group, congratulated the students on their success and thanked teachers and parents.

