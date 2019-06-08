Narayana students shine in JIPMER UG exam

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Narayana students have bagged top ranks including 1, 3, 8, and 10 in the top 10 in the JIPMER UG entrance examination. They also secured ranks including 13, 15, 18, 25, 27, 36, 54, 56, 66, 79, 82, 87, 91 and 93 in top 100 in all categories. The results were announced by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Saturday.

Narayana Group, Managing Director, Dr P Sindhura expressed her happiness over the success and said the success of their students lay in the unique educational paradigm and innovative teaching methodologies.

Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Group said the students at Narayana learn basics of subjects for comprehensive understanding and knowledge. “At Narayana, theory is combined with hands-on learning in the modern methodologies. Individual attention for every student helps them excel in the competitive examinations,” she said. Puneet Kothapa, Executive Director, congratulated the students, parents and teachers over the result.