Narayana students shine in KVPY exam

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Narayana Group has secured highest number of selections in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Stage 2 examination by achieving 170 selections.

Narayana PU and Plus 2 colleges have emerged as the toppers in the State and clinched major share in top 10 ranks (4, 5, 6, 7, 7, 8 and 10), a press release said.

Managing Director of Narayana Group, Sindhura Narayana said that these results strongly indicate victories in IIT and NEET in future as they unequivocally prove that Narayana students are superior in pure sciences.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.