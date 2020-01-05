Narayana students shine in NSE

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Narayana School students produced a dominating result in National Standard Examinations (NSE – Stage 1) 2019 by securing an unprecedented number of 295 selections in NSEJS (Jr. Science), NSEB (Biology), NSEC (Chemistry), NSEP (Physics) and NSEA (Astronomy- Jr and Sr).

The exams were conducted jointly by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), HBCSE and the Government of India and the selected students will now appear for INO (Indian National Olympiad) to be conducted in February 2020.

Dr Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director of Narayana Group, said Narayana is proud to send the largest number of students to INO and added that 58 students in NSEJS, 57 in NSEP, 102 in NSEC, 11 in NSEB 30 in Junior NSEA & 37 in Sr. NSEA were selected and all of them were students of Narayana’s Olympiad, E Techno & CO Olympiad programmes, a press release said.

The Executive Director of Narayana Group, Puneeth Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents.

