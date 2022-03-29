Narayankhed-Bidar road gets Rs 512 crore for double laning

Sangareddy: The National Highway-161-B that connects Narayankhed-Nizampet and Bidar towns will get a facelift as the union Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways has granted Rs 512.98 crore for laying a 46-KM double-lane road to connect these two towns located on two sides of Karnataka and Telangana border.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the union government has released the budget following the concerted efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and their MPs in Parliament. He further informed the people that they will soon ground the works.

The road will connect Ryalamadugu, DNT Thanda, Venkatapur, Narayankhed, Bhanapur, Jaganadhpur, Pipri, Manoor, Bellapur, and Pulkurthi villages in Narayankhed Assembly Constituency and Raghavapur, Chalki, Ibrahimpur, Nyalkal and Dappur villages in Zaheerabad Constituency with both the Narayanakhed and Bidar towns.

MLA Narayankhed Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy has thanked Finance Minister T Harish Rao for taking up the issue with the Chief Minister and the union government for getting the funds released.

