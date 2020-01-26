Narayanpet: 60 school children taken ill after consuming breakfast

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Narayanpet: Around 60 children took ill after consuming breakfast at the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at a government school on Sunday morning.

The students of a government school in Karne village of Makthal mandal had attended the flag hoisting ceremony in their school and had just finished having ‘Upma’ served to them, when they started vomitting and suffered from diarrhoea. The villagers immediately shifted the children to Makthal Government Hospital.

According to Makthal SI Ashok Kumar, the District Medical and Health Officer attended to the students and said that the children were out of danger. The cause for food contamination at the school was yet to be determined.

