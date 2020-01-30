Telangana: Believe it or not! There were 81 children travelling in this pick up truck

By | Published: 8:46 pm 9:16 pm

Wanaparthy: How many people can be packed into a pick-up truck?

While the answer could vary from a dozen or two at the most, road transport authorities were shocked to see as many as 81 children packed into a pick-up truck in Narayanpet district on Thursday.

Yes. You read it right. There were 81 school children packed into the pick up truck, which was flagged down by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Narayanpet.

And the MVI Suresh was in for a shock when he learnt that it was a teacher, K Narender, who packed the children into the pick up truck so that they could attend the wedding of Anjaneyulu, another teacher, in Pedda Chinthakunta village in Marikal mandal.

Authorities said the teacher Narender, a resident of Mandipally Thanda in Dhanwada mandal was ferrying 81 children from the hamlet to attend the wedding.

The vehicle had wooden boards fixed into the iron stand welded in the open cargo area virtually creating a mezannine level in which children were forced to sit apart from some others made to sit on the cabin. The MVI who flagged down the vehicle, was aghast when he counted the children. The vehicle was immediately seized and a message flashed to the District Education Officer. The teacher, it was said, was issued a show cause notice as to why action should not be initiated against him.

Well! We now know what exactly the idiom ‘packed like sardines’ means…

