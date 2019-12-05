Narayanpet Collector announces relief for KGBV worker

By | Published: 9:09 pm 9:52 pm

Narayanpet: District Collector S Venkata Rao, on Thursday announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the kin of Dasari Padma (40), who died due to walls of a bathroom in KGBV Dhanvada collapsing on her on Wednesday after mid-day meals. He also announced that her son would be given a job in Minority Welfare Department.

According to ASI Anjaneyulu, when Padma was entering a bathroom in the school’s premises after mid-day meals, the four walls around the water sump installed on top of the bathroom collapsed on her all of a sudden. One of the workers narrowly escaped the accident.

The staff of the school immediately rushed to the spot and tried their best to get her out of the rubble. She was rushed to Narayanpet Government Hospital in a police vehicle, as the policemen rushed to the spot immediately.

However, she couldn’t survive the accident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter