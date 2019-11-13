Narayanpet takes ‘Palle Pragathi’ to new level

By | Published: 12:51 am

Narayanpet: The Narayanpet district administration has taken a step ahead to ensure that the objectives of “Palle Pragathi,” the 30-day action plan initiated by the State, are achieved and that be made a continuous process.

The administration has decided review every Wednesday the works which were included in the one-year and five-year plans in 280 gram panchayats across the district. The plans were formulated during the 30-day action plan.

“The idea is to review the progress of the works, communicate about the funds required/granted and make officials, public representatives and people own the works to get them completed at the earliest,” District Collector S Venkata Rao told ‘Telangana Today’.

“The top-most priority is given to sanitation, plantation and restoration/installation of power lines in villages, as these are the core aspects of the 30-day plan,” he said.

As part of this continuous effort, 11 special officers, 11 MPDOs, 11 MROs and 4 mandal-level officers from every mandal would be conducting surprise checks every Wednesday in 33 gram panchayats. Sarpanch, vice-sarpanch and co-opted members of villages would also be involved in this effort, where their team would visit fair-price shops, schools, Anganwadi centres, ANM sub-centre, gram panchayat office, village organisation, hostels and KGBV. They would take stock of the situation, monitor the progress of works there and identify infrastructural and other needs of these offices for their effective functioning.

The team would also check the progress of NREGS works, setting up and functioning of dumping yards and crematorium, and digging of soak pits in villages.

A question may arise as to how this entire effort can be made transparent and how would it be tracked. To make this entire effort robust, the district administration has come up with an app ‘Palle Pragathi,’ developed by Hussain of ‘Mulugu Velugu’ fame. All district and mandal-level officials have this app installed on their smartphones.

What the app does

At 7 am on Wednesday, those who are part of the team gets a message in the app, listing out all the villages which would have to be visited during the day. The system randomly picks villages and alerts the officials. Meaning nobody knows which villages would be chosen on a given Wednesday.

The officials then visit the villages, monitor the works and take feedback from public representatives and people. For every task, an action-taken report would be recorded in the app, which will then alert the district officer concerned, so that she/he can follow up on it. A mechanism for tracking every task from the village-, mandal- and district-level has been developed in the app, which maps all the officials concerned. Only if a particular task/work is completed, only then it can be closed after being authorised by the district officer.

“This brings transparency in the system, enables tracking of action taken, establishes a communication chain for sending feedback to the top-most official and most importantly, helps in making the effort sustainable,” emphasised Collector Venkata Rao.

This is the third week since the initiative was launched across the district and by November 13, 99 per cent of the villages would have been covered. By the time all 280 GPs would be covered, and a second-round of review and monitoring will start. This would be a continuous process which goes on until all the objectives of the action plan were achieved, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter