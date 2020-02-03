Narayanpet to launch ‘Prerana’ to achieve better SSC results

By | Published: 12:41 am

Narayanpet: District Administration is launching ‘Prerna,’ a new initiative to improve learning outcomes among children perceived to be weak in studies, so that they can get through the SSC exams which are fast approaching.

The district administration has identified 1,500 students from various non-residential government schools across the district, who have been placed under ‘C’ and ‘D’ groups. Starting February 6th, 30-35 day camps would be held in 12 residential schools across the district. Students from every mandal would be grouped together and would be accommodated in one residential school temporarily.

Experienced teachers from all subjects teaching at non-residential schools are being given additional duties to teach lessons for two days every week in any one of the residential camps. After two days, they would go back to their schools and continue teaching. To fill the gap in non-residential school in those two days, existing teachers from other subjects would fill-in for their temporary unavailability. After one teacher completes his/her two-day camp, another teacher would take-over the task to teach a different subject. This is a process of optimizing teaching resources by shuffling teachers’ duties to teach in these camps.

At the camps, students would be taught 4 subjects a day in four different sessions for eight hours a day, in addition to early morning and evening study hours. In each of these two-hour sessions, students would be first taught a lesson, would be allowed to study and then a test would be administered to them by the teacher. Evaluation would be done by evening and students would be handed-over answer-sheets with suggestions from teacher. Mathematics would be taught in the first session and English in the evening session.

Special material has been prepared by the Education Department, specially designed to impart minimum knowledge which would at least help the students to pass SSC exams this academic year. Just before the pre-finals, children would be sent back to their non-residential schools.

Speaking with Telangana Today, District Education Officer A Ravinder, has said that care has been taken not to put the residential schools under stress, as the existing children studying there, or their resources wouldn’t be touched.

“We are placing only 50-100 children in each residential camp. People are encouraged to donate pulses, rice, vegetables, oil, stationery and other utilities (not money) to these residential schools, so that the burden on the institution could be lessened,” DEO Ravinder informed Telangana Today.

District Collector S Venkata Rao himself has donated Rs 25,000 and RDO has contributed Rs 20,000 for the cause already. Help has been sought from district officials, public representatives, professionals, businessmen and NGOs to support ‘Prerana.’

Not just so-called weak students, even the so-called bright students from ‘A’ and ‘B’ groups are being grouped together for a separate residential camp in Narayanpet, where they would be imparted special education to achieve 10/10 GPA in SSC.

Ravinder said that on February 6, the first four camps would commence in residential schools in Narayanpet, Maddur, Makthal and Marikal mandals.

The District Administration is also planning to focus on Class VI children from next year, by holding foundation courses for them in their schools across the district, to improve their reading and writing skills; so that they are groomed well even before they could attain adolescence.

