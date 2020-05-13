Narayanpet: ‘Undertrial’ goats escape from GP office, owners fined

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Narayanpet: Around 6 ‘smart’ goats which were kept in custody by gram panchayat officials for damaging the iron fencing of Kanuga trees planted as part of Haritha Haram campaign escaped from the gram panchayat’s office on Wednesday.

The panchayat secretary of Dhanwada, along with the GP staff, identified the owners of the goats and levied a fine on them, before the goats escaped from their clutches.

According to Yadaiah Goud, Executive Director of SC Corporation, Narayanpet district, the goats pierced through the iron fence around the saplings with their horns, prompting the GP staff to take immediate action.

