Narayanpet, youngest district, receives two SKOCH awards

Narayanpet: Hardly a year after Narayanpet, the youngest district in Telangana was formed out of Mahabubnagar district; it has made a mark in showing innovation and achieving perfection in implementing transformative initiatives across the district. As a result, Narayanpet District Administration, led by District Collector S Venkata Rao, received two SKOCH awards- one for robust implementation of Palle Pragathi in gram panchayats and the other being e-office’s implementation across all mandal and district-level government offices.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had initiated the Palle Pragathi programme with an objective of creating a transformative impact on villages in a span of 30 days, to make them neat and clean in a sustainable manner. Haritha Haram, resolution of power-supply related issues and other social infrastructural issues within this timeframe formed the core of Palle Pragathi, implementation of which, was facilitated by filling the concerned posts from gram pancvhayat secretary to district panchayat officer were filled by the State government.

After the implementation of the first phased of Palle Pragathi In Narayanpet district, Collector Venkata Rao used information technology to efficiently report and monitor Palle Pragathi work, which the district administration had made mandatory once every week, on Wednesday. Using Palle Pragathi web application, 33 teams started inspecting the progress of Palle Pragathi works across 280 GPs across the district. Each team contained 5 members and 3 teams were being dispatched to every mandal on every Wednesday, with the reporting and tracking system of ‘Palle Pragathi App’ randomly picking concerned officials and assigning them villages. Whatever remarks entered by the inspecting team with regard to any particular issue, can be seen by the District Collector in his dashboard, which helps in speedy review and resolution of certain issues.

The impact was felt in 132 GPs where the weekly-inspections were conducted, as visual recordings of issues, coupled with issues raised in gram sabhas and surprise inspections to government institutions in villages not only helped in assigning the particular tasks to concerned officials for immediate resolution, but also resulted in government employees being alert and responsive due to the surprise factor of the inspections. Due to direct interaction between the officials and rural public, the initiative of going ‘plastic-free’ launched by the district administration also received a fillip, as officials also monitored its implementation in villages.

Currently the second phase of the scheme’s implementation is under progress and the weekly monitoring strategy adopted by the district administration has made Palle Pragathi initiative sustainable in villages already.

The other SKOCH award received by the Narayanpet District Administration was for implementation of e-office 100 per cent in all mandal and district-level offices within a span of 8 months from the date of formation of Narayanpet district. All district offices, RDO office, municipal offices, MPDO offices and MRO offices became paper-less after the implementation of e-office in all these offices.

“It feels great to see the youngest district receiving the two awards. I appreciate all village, mandal and district-level officials, especially people’s representatives and people in villages for being part of this transformative effort,” Collector S Venkata Rao told Telangana Today, when asked how he felt receiving the awards.

“We intend to standardize inspection teams’ visit every month and would like to cover more government institutions during our inspections. We want to incorporate people’s feedback into action plans and would also like to focus on specific institutions based on statistics from the Palle Pragathi App,” he said, when asked what his plans were for the near future about Palle Pragathi’s implementation.

Skoch award, instituted in 2003, has been the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation, It recognizes people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

