Narcissism begins to fade away as you age

Parents, there is no need to worry much if your teenage kid is throwing tantrums, and just wait for him or her to land first job. Narcissism being full of yourself, sensitive to criticism and imposing your opinion on others declines over time and with age especially with the first job, new research has revealed.

However, some character traits like having high aspirations increased with age, said the team from Michigan State University. “There’s a narrative in our culture that generations are getting more and more narcissistic, but no one has ever looked at it throughout generations or how it varies with age at the same time,” said William Chopik, associate professor of psychology at MSU and lead author.

The research published in ‘Psychology and Aging’, assessed a sample of nearly 750 people to see how narcissism changed from age 13 to 70. The findings showed that narcissism decline over time and with age. There are things that happen in life that can shake people a little bit and force them to adapt their narcissistic qualities.”As you age, have new experiences, start a family and so on. All of these factors make someone realise that it’s not all about them,” Chopik explained.