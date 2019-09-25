Naren, Laya corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Naren from Chirec International School and Laya Sree from Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam stole the limelight by winning the under-17 boys and girls categories respectively in the 65th Ranga Reddy School Games Federation Chess Tournament and selections at Johnson Grammar School, Boduppal on Wednesday.

A total of 382 students from 72 schools participated in the tournament. The top five winners can represent RR district team in the State SGF chess tournament.

Top five (boys):U-14:1. Srihith Reddy (Slokha International School) (5.5), 2. Visawaksen (Slate School, Abids) (5.5), 3. Bhuvan (Akshra International School) (5.5), 4. Pragenesh (Unicent School, Nagole) (5), 5. Abhiram (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam) (5); U-17: 1. Naren (Chirec International School) (5.5), 2. Praneeth (DPS Nadhargul) (5), 3. Prahas (DPS Hyderabad) (5), 4. Rohith (Hitech School, Medchal) (5), 5. Suhrith (CHIREC International School) (5).

Girls: U-14: 1. Varanya (SR DG School, Neredmet) (6), 2. Sri Varsha (Kennaddy Vidya Bhavan, AS Rao Nagar) (5), 3. Anu Lekha (DPS Nadhargul) (5), 4. Meghana (TS Minarati School, Malkajgiri) (5), 5. Harshitha (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam) (4.5); U-17:1. Laya Sree (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam) (4), 2. Sai Shreya (Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan ARR School) (3), 3. Nidhi (Chirec International School) (3), 4. Ridhima (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam) (3), 5. Bhavani (TS Minority School, Malkajgiri) (3).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter