Narendra Modi, Amit Shah arrive for BJP Parliamentary party meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State (MoS) for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal also arrived at the Parliament ahead of the meeting.

In the last meeting held on July 23, ‘Jal Shakti’ emerged as the main topic of discussion when the new Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry.

Party sources said it was in line with the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his mission ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (Water in every household) by 2024.

The extension of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament for at least 10 days was also discussed in the last meeting, which was subsequently approved by the government.