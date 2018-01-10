Narendra Modi congratulates skier Aanchal Thakur

By | Published: 1:37 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Aanchal Thakur on winning India’s first international medal in skiing in the Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup in Turkey.

“The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey,” he tweeted.

“Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours,” Modi added further.

Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2018

Aanchal Thakur won the bronze in the tournament at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum on Tuesday.