Narendra Modi no more a ‘chowkidar’

By | Published: 6:57 pm

New Delhi: After a historic mandate in his favour,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed the ‘Chowkidar’ prefix from his twitter handle and asserted that it is time to take the ‘Chowkidar’ spirit to the next level.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress. The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!” He also said that the word ‘Chowkidar’ has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India.

“The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism,” Modi said in another tweet.

Following his footsteps, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Arun Jaitley and others have also removed the prefix.

On March 17, a day after kick-starting the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Prime Minister Modi had renamed his Twitter account as “Chowkidar Narendra Modi.” Late while addressing a “Main Bhi Chowkidar’ program Prime Minister Modi had said: “Chowkidar is a spirit. It is a feeling. Gandhi ji said that we have to use our resources as a trustee. His words and ideologies guide us even today. Chowkidar is a representation of his ideologies and principles.”

Congress countered’s BJP election campaign with a counter slogan – “Chowkidar Chor Hai’ – which, as apparent by the election leads, failed to strike a chord with the public.

At 6:30 PM, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) BJP has so far won 29 seats and is leading on 275 others, hence clocking a comfortable majority all by itself. Congress, on the other hand, has won 8 seats and is leading on 41 seats.

