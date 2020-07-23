Narendranath stresses on mental toughness of players

By | Published: 12:05 am 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Surat Narendranath has been active in tennis ever since he first held the racket in 1974. A top five-ranked men’s singles player from 1985 to 1992, Narendranath has enjoyed more success as a coach than a player. A recipient of Dilip Bose award, the Hyderabad-based coach has said Covid-19 has been one of the testing times for both the players and coaches.

“There is no activity whatsoever since March. It is a setback to the players as well as to the coaches. It is sad there is no game for such a long period of time and there is lot of uncertainty on the resumption of the game,’’ said Narendranath.

Narendranath understands the players’ frustration. “It is mentally depressing. But one can’t help it. It is here a coach or a parent plays an important role by motivating the player. There is always a hope and that should be the guiding factor to come out of the crisis.’’

According to Narendranath, who has been the coach of the junior Indian teams since 2010, the players should read books about some of the great players who fought back bravely and won many battles. “They can be motivated and learn by reading these books to be calm in this hour of crisis. The classic example is our own Sania Mirza. She fought many injuries and then came back strongly to win titles. It is her discipline and determination that made her a top player. Young players should follow in her footsteps to fight this pandemic,’’ he said.

He also added that a player should treat this period as a long off-season. “It is a testing time but one should get ready whenever the game resumes. Being patient is the key here. It is the best time to become fitter and it is also the best time to make use of the modern technology by working on the flaws in their game. I have been stressing on this point whenever I discuss with the player.’’

Narendranath said it is understandable that a player cannot go out or play on courts. “A player with coach’s help should chart out the day’s programme and concentrate on fitness for a minimum of four hours daily. There should be a lot of emphasis on mental toughness.’’

Once the game resumes, it will be another challenge, said Narendranath. “A player has to be in the game emotionally. The long break would obviously make him/her nervous. The courts, the balls and the rackets will be sanitised as it will give them confidence. Bio-secure is the new password in the world of sport. The body will take time to get back to the normalcy. There could be a few setbacks at the start but a player has to face this challenge. The player with a strong mental frame of mind will be the winner.’’

