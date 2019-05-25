Naresh Goyal, wife offloaded from London flight

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Mumbai: Former Jet Airways chief promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita were offloaded from a London-bound flight and barred from leaving India this morning by immigration officials, sources said here on Saturday.

The duo had boarded the Emirates EK-507 flight and the aircraft was recalled after it had already reached the taxiway and preparing for take-off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

They were taken into custody by the Mumbai Airport Immigration for investigations, and the reasons for the action was not clear.

Despite repeated attempts, officials at Jet Airways and Emirates Airways refused to comment and details were awaited.

Recently, some lawmakers had demanded that the Mumbai Police should impound the passports of Goyal and other senior officials of the beleaguered airlines to prevent them from leaving the country.