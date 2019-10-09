Naresh Lala nominated TITA Australia president

By | Published: 3:01 pm

Hyderabad: Australia chapter of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has appointed its executives. Naresh Lala has been nominated as the president of TITA Australia chapter and TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala endorsed the newly formed executive body.

Following are the executive body members: vice presidents – Arun K Singari and Pavan K Singari; general secretary – Gokul Keerthi; secretary – Sai K Chanamoula; joint secretary – Mourya Teja; and Treasurer – Pradeep K Gorenka.

Speaking on this development, Sundeep Kumar Makthala congratulated the newly formed executive body. He said that youth from two Telugu states were moving to Australia for past few years after US. He said that students were in large number among expatriates in Australia and several programs were devised for them. TITA has been giving online training for students in Canada over new IT technologies which would be extended to Australia as well. He informed that students or youth interested in establishing a Start-up can join Technology, Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC) to learn about the basics.

A get together was held in Australia chapter in this regard. Newly appointed TITA-Australia chapter head Naresh Lala on this occasion said that he would utilize this opportunity to serve the youth and empower TITA in coming days. He said that his team would stand for the cause of Indian students in Australia. He said that students who need any help or guidance can contact them. Interested youth or IT employees can join TITA through ‘bit.ly/joinTITA’ link. He said that a get-together would be organized on October 8 in Australia.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter