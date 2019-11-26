Naresh takes on iconic character for his next movie

By | Published: 7:39 pm

After playing several character roles, Movie Artistes Association president and senior Telugu actor Naresh will be seen in an iconic role in the upcoming period drama Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu.

“The movie will showcase the true story of Venkaiah Naidu, who is revered as the doyen of Telugu cinema. As we all know Telugu cinema industry took birth in Chennai. The city was like banyan tree and gave birth to numerous movie industries to flourish in south India. Born into a conservative Telugu family in Machilipatnam, Venkaiah Naidu came to Madras (now Chennai) and excelled as a photographer. Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu is the father and the pillar of the Telugu cinema. There were several sacrifices, struggle, creativity and determination which put the Telugu cinema on the map. Now, the Telugu movie industry has widespread audiences because of its pan-India image and content. Back in those times, Venkaiah Naidu had mortgaged all his property to build a glass studio which was considered an advanced technology, back then,” Naresh said.

The senior actor said that he is fortunate to play such an iconic role on the big screen.

“The idea was to depict Venkaiah Naidu’s final days of struggle. Although, we had a documentary in mind, we thought it would be apt to bring out a commercial cinema that would connect to the general public. Actor, director and producer late Dasari Narayana Rao used to revere the great Venkaiah Naidu. However, the movie could not come out due to his sudden demise and the project had to be shelved. So far, 40 days of regular shoot has been wrapped up recently. Since the movie is a period drama, the expenditure is quite high,” he said

Naresh further added that they have focussed on keeping things original while depicting his life. “Ornaments, turban and pens that he had used, a lot of detailing went into. Venkaiah Naidu had worked with all technicians and experts of different languages Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil. The movie will portray him as a larger-than-life yesteryear stalwart,” he added.

