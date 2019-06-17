Narrow escape for RTC passengers in Khammam

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Khammam: Around 66 passengers on-board a TSRTC bus had a miraculous escape on Monday as the bus hit a bridge railing and stopped in a precarious position at Enkoor.

According to sources, the bus belonging to Manuguru depot was going to Manuguru from Khammam. As the bus was about to cross a bridge on SRSP canal on the outskirts of Enkoor, driver Prabhakar spotted another RTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

In order to avoid hitting the bus, Prabhakar steered the vehicle to the left but rammed the bridge railing. Immediately after the incident, the passengers were alighted from the driver’s entry on the right.

Later, another bus was arranged for the passengers. ‘It was my lucky day and also for all of us on the bus. Had the bridge railing not stopped the bus, it could have fallen into the canal and the result could have been devastating,” said a shocked passenger Ramana Kumari of Kothagudem.

The police rushed to the spot and assisted the passengers, along with the villagers who also came to their rescue.

