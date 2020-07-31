Narsampet CHC to have 20 Covid beds

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:52 pm

Warangal Rural: With Covid-19 cases registering a spurt of late, the authorities of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Narsampet, have initiated the process to set up a 20-bed isolation facility with oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients, thanks to the efforts of local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, CHC Superintendent Dr P Gopal said they would have the 20-bed with oxygen facility ready for Covid-19 patients within a week.

“The total bed strength of the CHC with Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centre is 70. We are allotting 20 beds for Covid-19 patients,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sudharshan Reddy said that six beds with ventilator facilities would also come up at the CHC, Narsampet, to treat serious cases. “Till now, Covid-19 patients from Warangal Rural district are being referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal. But there is so much pressure on the MGMH with patients coming from the four erstwhile districts,” he pointed out.

The government decided to set up the isolation facility with oxygen at Narsampet CHC for Covid-19 patients to reduce the pressure on the MGMH and provide treatment at the district level. Authorities said that coronavirus tests were conducted at the CHC on those who had symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat.

Meanwhile, traders in Narsampet have been observing self-imposed lockdown to check the spread of the pandemic. More than 300 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Warangal Rural district so far.

Recruitment of doctors

In a related development, the government initiated the process to recruit 20 civil assistant surgeons (with MBBS as qualification) to work in PHCs/CHCs and other hospitals in erstwhile Warangal district on contract basis for a period of one year to meet the demand for medical services in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

