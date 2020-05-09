Narsampet division tops in maize production in Telangana 

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Warangal Rural: Thanks to bountiful rains and improved irrigation facilities, the Narsampet revenue division in Warangal Rural district has topped in the maize (corn) production in the State for this Yasangi season. It is estimated that 1.65 metric tonnes of maize was produced in the division. The farmers of the division used to cultivate cotton for different reasons. But this year, they have gone for the maize instead of cotton following the suggestions from the local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy and agriculture officials. Meanwhile, the division has recorded good rainfall, and the irrigation facilities have also improved. This has resulted in high production of the maize in the State. While Telangana had reportedly got a production of 16 lakh metric tonnes of maize, 10 percent of it came from the Narsampet division.

According to the officials, maize was cultivated in 55,000 acres against the total cultivable land of 1.70 lakh in Narsampet division. As per the revenue records, maize was cultivated in 50,572 acres in Nekkonda, Chennaraopet, Nallabelli, Khanapur and Duggondi mandals. As per the unofficial estimations, maize was cultivated in another 5,000 acres. While paddy was cultivated in 35,168 acres, cotton, chilli and vegetables were cultivated in the remaining area. In the past, maize was cultivated in around 25,000 acres. But the majority of the farmers turned to the maize making the land under maize cultivation to more than double. On the other hand, yield per acre has also increased to 45 quintals from 35 quintals.

Bountiful rains have filled the tanks including Pakhal Lake, Rangaya cheruvu and Madannapet cheruvu. On the other hand, farmers have got water from the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) due to the efforts of MLA Sudharshan Reddy. The groundwater table has also increased substantially.

Busa Rammurthy, a farmer of Nallebelli village, said that he had cultivated maize in a little less than three acres of land and got a yield of 75 quintals. “I would have got more yield if the crop was not suffered wilt. However, I’m happy that the State government is purchasing the crop by paying Rs 1760 per quintal,” he added.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Assistant Director of Agriculture (ADA), Narsampet, T Srinivasa Rao said that the farmers had gone for a change of crop pattern following the efforts of MLA Sudharshan Reddy. “MLA used to take care of the farmers very well. He was successful in discouraging the farmers from cultivating the cotton crop,” he added.

