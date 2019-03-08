Narsampet govt college launches admission campaign

By | Published: 1:26 am

Warangal Rural: Warangal Rural Collector M Haritha released Government Degree College’s, Narsampet, admission campaign pamphlet for the next academic year.

The pamphlet promotes the activities and advantages of joining the college, which offers all combinations of Arts, Science and Commerce in both Telugu and English media. It has well-equipped science laboratories in addition to computer and English language labs. Teaching is conducted through Digi classrooms and the college boasts of a digital library with a wide range of books. A gymnasium is readily available for students too.

The college offers extra-curricular activities through NSS and NCC (Women) wings. Students are trained in skills for overall development through TSKC (Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre). The innate and hidden talents of students are brought out through programmes such as Yuvatarangam (Youth Festival) and Jignasa (Student Study Projects). The Zoology study project recently won a State-level prize in Jignasa.

College Planning and Development Committee member Dr L Vidyasagar Reddy extended his contribution for the development of the college. MP A Seetaram Naik, MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, Collector M Haritha, ACP Sunitha Mohan and others recently visited the college on various occasions and motivated students in career guidance and imparted life skills.

The college accommodates the socio-economic backward sections of the students very well and its qualified and experienced faculty is always available to students.

Principal Lt. Dr B Chandramouli, Vice Principal T Ramesh, IQAC coordinator Dr A Srinath, Dr J Lakan Singh, Dr T Sumathi, Poornachander, AO Rasheed, Murali and others were present on the occasion.