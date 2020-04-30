Narsampet MLA helps migrant workers reach home

By | Published: 12:08 am

Warangal Rural: Braving the scorching summer heat, they left a village in Julurupadu mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on foot to reach their native village, Gojegaon in Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district, which is located almost 430 km away from Julurupadu. The group of 90 (including women and children) traversed through the forests in an attempt to avoid police check posts and reached Narsampet town in Warangal Rural district. However, they were spotted by the police at a check post and they brought it to the notice of local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

When he enquired with the group why they were going to their place violating the lockdown imposed by the government, the workers said they had gone to Julurupadu mandal to harvest chilli crop, but were unable to stay there for different reasons. “We were unable to stay there though the government had given us rice and cash. As there are six children aged below two years and six others aged below one year, we decided to go to our native village at any cost,” they said.

Moved by their plight, the MLA brought the issue to the notice of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar as well as Minister Satyavathi Rathod who in turn informed the same to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister had directed the Chief Secretary to provide transport facility to the migrant labourers. Following this, Somesh directed District Collector M Haritha to make the arrangements. Meanwhile, MLA Sudharshan Reddy provided them with lunch and dinner by putting them up in a community hall on Tuesday. They were also served breakfast on Wednesday morning before leaving for their native place. Later, the workers and their families were shifted in three RTC buses of the Narsampet depot.

Sudharshan Reddy said the State government was taking all steps for the well-being of the people, especially migrant workers, during this lockdown period. By considering it as a special case, the government had decided to shift them to their native place, he said.

