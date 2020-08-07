Narsampet MLA sets up Covid isolation centre

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:26 pm

Warangal Rural: For the first time in the State, and perhaps in the country, a public representative from Telangana is spending money from his pocket to not only set up a 200-bed isolation centre for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients but also in providing them with free medicare and food.

TRS MLA from Narsampet constituency Peddi Sudharshan Reddy chose to set up an isolation centre for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients at a government residential hostel opposite his camp office in Narsampet town. Nearly 200 patients can stay at this isolation centre until they recover from the novel Coronavirus, and all expenses will be borne by him.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sudharshan Reddy said he came up with the idea of setting up an isolation centre at his expense after seeing the plight of many poor patients who do not own houses or have only one or two rooms. “It is not possible for Covid-19 patients to stay at home with only one or two rooms and maintain quarantine norms since a family comprises at least four members. There are chances that the others in the family contract the infection from the positive case,” he said, adding that there are also instances where house owners do not allow tenant to stay in their houses if they test positive.

Given such difficult circumstances faced by the people, particularly the poor, I decided to establish an isolation centre at my cost. I have taken the permission from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender and District Collector M Haritha for the centre,” he added.

The patients are treated free of cost by doctors at this centre, besides being served free food. “We are also making arrangements to provide steam inhalation facility and ‘Kashyam’ for the speedy recovery of patients,” Sudharshan Reddy said.

Asymptomatic patients who test positive should approach the local Tahsildar to get admission into the isolation centre. “I appeal to the patients to utilise this opportunity for their benefit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State government has also decided to allot 20 beds with oxygen facility for Covid-19 patients soon at the Narsampet Community Health Centre (CHC).

