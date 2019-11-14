Narsampet ryots’ dream to fulfil as Ramappa-Rangaya Cheruvu project gets ready

By | Published: 12:49 am

Warangal Rural: The long-cherished dream of the farmers of Narsampet constituency will soon realise with the inauguration of the Ramappa-Rangaya Cheruvu link project and the Ramappa-Pakhal link project, thanks to the efforts of the local TRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

Located at Govindapur in Nallabelli mandal in the district, Rangaya Cheruvu will irrigate 25,700 acres under the right main canal and 10,500 acres under the left as it is now linked to Ramappa lake located at Palampet in Venkapur mandal in the neighbouring Mulugu district.

The total cost of the project is Rs 325 crore. A 23.7-km pipeline was laid and two 5.07 MW motors were installed at a pumphouse at the Ramappa to lift two tmcft water in 131 days.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sudharshan Reddy said the project would be inaugurated soon. “Besides providing irrigation to 35,000 acres in the Narsampet constituency, it would also irrigate 7,000 acres in the Mulugu constituency,” he added.

“On the other hand, the work on the linking of both the Kakatiya-era Ramappa and Pakhal lakes would also be completed in two months. This would stabilise 15,000 acres of Pakhal ayacut, 8,000 acres of the gap ayacut in Mulugu constituency and 7,000 acres of gap ayacut in Narsampet constituency,” he added.

As a part of this, a 22.83-km-long pipeline was laid from Ramappa to connect Dabbavagu, a stream which flows over nine km to merge with the Pakhal lake. The project cost is Rs 224 crore and three tmc water is lifted in 120 days. With the completion of these two projects and filling of total 230 tanks with the SRSP water, the officials expect 1,03,200 acres would go under cultivation for the coming rabi (yasangi). Officials are also expecting a record yield in Yasangi.

Pakhal lake in Khanapur mandal, spread over 5,300 acres with a capacity of 3.23 tmcft, irrigates 28,365 acres. This medium irrigation project was built by Kakatiya rulers in the 13th century.

