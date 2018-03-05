Narsapur’s prehistoric rock painting site craves for attention

By | Published: 11:05 pm 11:22 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A pre-historic rock painting site, located on a hillock, near Narsapur village in SS Tadvai mandal is craving for attention.

Neither the Archaeology nor the Tourism Department is keen on protecting the site. However, the eco-tourism wing of the District Forest Department, Bhupalpally, is planning to promote the site as a trekking spot.

The pre-historic paintings done on rocks using vegetable oils were found in 2008. It is said that these paintings on rock shelters dated back to megalithic times of 1,000 BC. Some of the paintings were superimposed, depicting highly developed anatomical features and curves.

S S Ranga Charyulu, retired Deputy Director of Archaeological Department, said the rock art was important, and research should be done on it and it should be preserved for future generations.

Narsapur, a small village located 15 km from Tadvai and 87 km from Warangal city, is mainly inhabited by Koya tribals. To the west of Narsapur village is a chain of hillocks locally known as Peddagutta extending from north to south. A rivulet Kausettivai thogu or Neela Vagu, tributary of river Godavari, flows close to the hillock. The valley is locally known as Devarala Loddi (valley of gods).

Two rock shelters with paintings in red and white colours are located in these hillocks known as Kossegutta and Bommala Loddi. These painted rock shelters are close to the megalithic burials (Dolmens) located in Rakshasulagutta. These hillocks are called as Rakshasulagutta, Gauraram Padu, Kossegutta, Kavalagutta, Chilukalagutta, Darvajagutta, Kotagutta, Bommala Loddi.

To reach the place from Tadvai, one has to reach Narsapur village and then trek into the fields for around two km to reach Peddagutta. Staring from Peddagutta to reach Kossegutta rock art paintings, one has to trek for over nine km covering the hillocks, on the way comes Madimagu pokka which is a perennial rivulet. From Kossegutta to reach Bommala Loddi, one has to trek for five km, crossing Chinthagundem vorre on the way.

Eco-tourism coordinator Kalyanapu Suman said Forest Department was chalking out plans to promote trekking at the rock art sites such as Naina Gullu in Malhalprao mandal, Pandavula Gutta in Regonda mandal and Narsapur in Tadvai mandal in the district.