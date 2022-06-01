Nartanasala to pay tribute to Nataraja Ramakrishna through a dance performance

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Nartanasala — an abode of ancient dance traditions of Andhra Natyam and Perini Sivatandavam, founded by Sunila Gollapudi to revive the rich art forms, will celebrate the centenary of the legendary late Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, the doyen of Andhranatyam and recreator of Perini Sivatandavam.

Sunila will be hosting and presenting a novel interpretation of Andhranãtyam’s traditional ‘Navajanãrdhana Pãrijãtham’, under the guidance and choreography of her guru, Abhinava Satyabhama, Kala Krishna, on Saturday June 4, at Prasad Labs, Banjara Hills. The announcement was made by Sunila and guru Shri Kala Krishna, at a press conference today.

Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, with his diligent scholarly efforts revived Andhranatyam, which belongs to the Nattuva Mela tradition and is the ancient classical dance form of the Telugu regions (Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Andhra) that has been in vogue for the past 2000 years.

‘Navajanãrdhana Pãrijãtham’ (‘Shringara Drishya Divya Prabandham’) is a shringara rasa predominant solo dance ballet depicting an episode of love story between Lord Shri Krishna and his 8th wife, the beautiful Satyabhama, which is as ancient as ‘Gita Govindam’. Sunila Gollapudi will perform a newer compilation of ‘Navajanãrdhana Pãrijãtham’.

It starts with the dancer explaining what she would be performing (the storyline) followed by the actual performance. Guru Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna compiled a version of the ‘pranaya kalaham’ that includes ‘daruvus’ written by various poets and Andhranatyam dancers have traditionally been performing for years.

Guru Kala Krishna worked on alternative contexts mentioned by his guru and recompiled a new version through his research and trained Sunila. The performance will be blessed and witnessed by prominent personalities in the field of art and dance as all come together to felicitate Guru Kala Krishna.