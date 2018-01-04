Narwal raids AP out of contention in Kabaddi Championship

By | P Sujay Gaurav | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Star raider Pardeep Narwal’s heroics made sure that Uttarakhand defeated Andhra Pradesh 52-31 and grab their place in the quarterfinals of the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championship at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli on Wednesday.

In the women’s quarterfinal match, Indian Railway defeated Uttar Pradesh 39-25 to enter the semifinals.

The men’s game got off to a frenetic start with both teams scoring on a regular basis. Andhra Pradesh struck first as they hounded out Pardeep Narwal in the opening five minutes. With Narwal on the sidelines, the Uttarakhand lost their mojo and let Andhra take a slender lead in the first half.

But once Narwal took the field again, the game turned on its head. Uttarakhand looked a revitalised side. They raided with confidence and racked up the points as the players from Andhra had no answer. Uttarakhand raced to a 10-23 lead in quick time. Sunil Kumar from Uttarakhand also got into the act and won his team some crucial points as the first half ended 25-16 in favour of Uttarakhand.

“We made it difficult for ourselves at the beginning of the game with some silly mistakes but we fought back and got the tie onto our side”, said Uttarakhand’s raider Sunil Kumar.

The second half started off in the same way as the first with AP taking the first points. Then, Narwal raided into the opponents box and took out two players with one touch. From then on, the Uttarakhand team never looked back as they had some successful back to back raids. A green card for a player worsened the matters for Andhra.

“We are happy that we beat one of the local teams. We also had to make sure that none of our star players got injured. We executed our game plan well and won the game and for that I am happy”, said Uttarakhand coach Upendra Malik. Uttarakhand will face Karnataka in the quarterfinals.

In another pre-quarterfinal match, Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu 37-27 to confirm their place in the quarterfinals. The Karnataka team led 18-11 at half time and continued their dominance in the second half to outplay Tamil Nadu and make it through.

Results:

Pre-quarterfinals: Men: Karnataka bt Tamil Naidu 37-27; Uttarkhand bt Andhra Pradesh 52-31.

Women: Indian Railway bt Delhi 37-19; UP bt Odisha 45-12; Chhattisghar bt Karnataka 27-23; Punjab bt Bihar 33-19; Haryana bt Chandigarh 31-22; Kerala bt Andhra Pradesh 31-21; Himachal Pradesh bt Tamil Nadu 24-21; Maharastra bt West Bengal 41-21.

Women: Quaterfinals: Indian Railway bt Uttar Pradesh 39-25.