‘Nashville’ actor Timmy Brown passes away at 82

Washington D.C: Timmy Brown, a professional American football player who went on to act in ‘Nashville’ and in the film and television versions of ‘M*A*S*H’, has died at the age of 82.

He died due to the complications from dementia on Saturday, confirmed his son, Sean Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A star running back for the American football team, Philadelphia Eagles, appeared as Cpl. Judson in the 1970s ‘M*A*SH’.

In 1975, the late actor-footballer played as Grand Ole Opry singer on Altman’s movie ‘Nashville.’