‘Nashville’ actor Timmy Brown passes away at 82

He died due to the complications from dementia on Saturday, confirmed his son, Sean Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

By Author  |  Published: 11th Apr 2020  11:16 amUpdated: 11th Apr 2020  11:46 am
File Photo: Nov. 20, 1967 Philadelphia Eagles' Timmy Brown (22) back leaps for a pass from quarterback Norm Snead against New Orleans Saints defensive back Jimmy Heidel (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia.

Washington D.C: Timmy Brown, a professional American football player who went on to act in ‘Nashville’ and in the film and television versions of ‘M*A*S*H’, has died at the age of 82.

He died due to the complications from dementia on Saturday, confirmed his son, Sean Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A star running back for the American football team, Philadelphia Eagles, appeared as Cpl. Judson in the 1970s ‘M*A*SH’.

In 1975, the late actor-footballer played as Grand Ole Opry singer on Altman’s movie ‘Nashville.’