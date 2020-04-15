NATCO Pharma donates RS 4 cr worth medical equipment to Telangana

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Representatives of various industries and builders associations came forward to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) extending their support to the State government’s efforts in combating coronavirus. They called on IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday and handed over cheques for the cause. He appreciated all the companies and their representatives for their support to the State government.

NATCO Pharma Limited donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits worth Rs 2.5 crore and also facilitated medicines and other equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore to help augment the State’s fight against COVID-19. Malabar Group of Companies donated Rs One Crore to the CMRF. Further, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has been supplying essential grocery kits to the needy across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd also contributed Rs one crore to the CMRF. Telangana Builders Federation and their member organisations donated Rs 46 lakh. While Vignana Jyothi Society gave Rs 40 lakh, Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational Society handed over cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the fund. Similarly, Hyderabad Golf Association, Pennar Industries Ltd, Vertex Home Pvt Ltd, and Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd donated Rs 25 Lakh each for the cause.

While Sark Projects India Pvt Ltd and the Sisters of Ann of Providence Central donated Rs 20 Lakh each, Vasavi Club-Hyderabad, Sree Sai Ram Enterprises and Suchitra Academy donated Rs 10 lakh each to the CMRF. Philanthropists and residents of Serilingampally constituency contributed Rs 9.5 for the cause. Chitra Layout Welfare Association and other welfare associations (total 26 cheques) donated Rs 5.96 lakh, while Sant Rajaramji Kalbi Samaj Trust donated Rs 5.51 lakh.

