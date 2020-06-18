Nation bids adieu to braveheart Colonel Santosh Babu

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Suryapet: People from all walks of life on Thursday bid a tearful adieu to Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was killed in a violent clash between Indian and Chinese Armies in Ladakh. They paid tributes to the braveheart by showering flowers to the Army vehicle during the funeral procession in Suryapet.

Youth gathered at several places and showered rose petals from the rooftops on the Army vehicle carrying the body of Santosh. Youth joined the funeral procession wearing masks with picture of Santosh pasted on them and holding the national flag. Every centre en route the procession reverberated with slogans of “Santosh Babu Amar Rahe.” Several persons were seen along with their children paying tributes to the martyr.

Shops and business establishments in the town were shut during the day as a mark of respect to the martyr who made the supreme sacrifice for protecting the nation. Flexi banners with the pictures of Santosh were put up along the routes of the funeral procession. Hundreds of people in the district changed their Whatsapp display picture with Santosh Babu’s photograph to pay tribute to him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .