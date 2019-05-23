Nation needs sustainable and inclusive development 

By | Published: 1:20 am

The first year is the best time for visioning. The next four years for the implementation. Five years ago, and almost to this very week, we were debating what should be the most critical priorities of the new government. The debates were neither lost on the context nor the circumstances of high inflation, crony capitalism, scandals and ‘policy paralysis’. We need sustainable and inclusive development.

Having set the context, let us identify the key and most relevant themes.

Economy

Investor sentiment has remained dormant in the last couple of years. We need another dose of reform. The 1991 reforms freed markets for products and the need today is to unshackle the business. It is time to revamp and develop robust, pragmatic and sustainable policies that can usher in a virtuous cycle of consumption, investment and growth. Reducing and rationalising tariffs, easing and lowering land acquisition cost will make most infrastructure projects competitive. And if the government could bring in labour and banking reforms, most projects could become cash cows, benefiting every stakeholder.

Education, skill and jobs

In the Indian context, education is overrated. Skills undervalued. Sadly, our decaying education system ‘fails’ our youth. What really matters to industry are skills. Applied Learning should be the focus of education. The government’s ‘investment’ in skill development, is a good cause badly implemented. The skill provided is not sustainable, and neither is the job secured. The youth is the victim and the economy ‘pays’ for it. The government needs to create a policy framework for an innovative and yet robust learning assessment and monitoring system, that focuses on applied learning. We are amid the largest and the youngest rural-urban migration, with 10 million ‘meandering’ and ‘searching’ for work.

Disinvestment & governance

The politicians just love the idea of owning banks, steel and finance companies and even hotels. Disinvestment has not worked and would not. It is time to privatise, build in robust checks and balances for sustainable and inclusive growth. The government must “not interfere, only intervene”.

Entrepreneurship

The ability of the government to create jobs is limited and the big industries haven’t and can’t solve India’s job problems either. For every crore invested by the large companies no more than 10 jobs are created. This number is 250 for the MSE sector, with higher multiplier. The new government must, and bring in a more appropriate, pragmatic and sustainable policy to create and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The focus must be entrepreneur centric.

Farmers & rural India

The Indian farmer is underemployed, uneducated and like their brethren in rural India has little access to basic needs, living in poverty. Agriculture has millions too many farmers than it needs, employing 50 per cent of India and contributing less than 15 per cent to the GDP. The only way to double farmers’ income is to add ‘another’ income to farming. Another path to ‘reach’ the target is to ensure a minimum and a more reasonable price for the produce. Rewarding the output is more equable than subsidising the input. Infrastructure status will strengthen farm output.

Inclusive growth

The policymakers should be especially concerned about the social cost of inequality, which is irreparable.

The government is a trustee and not the owner. We have elected it to serve us. This is the beauty of democracy.

Dr Vikas Singh is a senior economist, columnist and a votary of inclusive development

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.