National award for 2 NSS volunteers from UoH

Hyderabad: Two NSS volunteers — Menthri Soujanya and V Hari Krishna — from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have received the National NSS award from President Ramnath Kovind.

The award ceremony was held on September 24 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The awards were given for services done by them in various social programmes, events and camps at national, State and university level.

Soujanya and Hari Krishna were selected out of 38 lakh NSS volunteers in the country. A total of 30 NSS volunteers were selected nationwide. Soujanya has completed her M Phil in CALTS, School of Humanities, and Hari Krishna did his Integrated MA from the Department of Hindi.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile appreciated the volunteers and NSS Co-ordinator Dr V Srinivasa Rao. State NSS officer Prof Vishnu Dev congratulated the volunteers.

