National Awards validate my script choice, says Ayushmann Khurrana

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says National Awards are a huge validation for his script choice and he only chooses those films he himself would love to watch at the theatres.Ayushmann’s films Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Ho received the prestigious award, while the actor achieved it for his performance in Andhadhun.

He says he is a seeker of good stories. “Stories that move us, entertain us, spark a conversation. I love stories that people can relate to, are inspiring and makes us ponder. I have actively sought such amazing scripts and have been fortunate enough to find some of these brilliant gems in my career so far,” Ayushmann said.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star considers himself extremely lucky that four of his films have won National Awards. “I have also bagged a National Award for Best Actor. The National Awards are a huge validation for my script sense because I only choose films that I would love to see in theatres,” he said.

Ayushmann is always on the look out for stories that are unique and are essentially about the incredible common man. “As an actor, I invest deeply into choosing the right script because today the story is all that matters and it is the choice of films that matters. I think I’m at a stage in life where I could do the best projects because audiences expect good cinema from me. I won’t be able to give them and myself any less.” he said.