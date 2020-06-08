National Best Friend Day: TV actors say, ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’

By | Published: 11:48 am

Mumbai: It is National Best Friend Day on June 8, and TV actors took ut time to reveal who their BFF is.

“Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” actress Kamna Pathak said: “My BFF is Komal Sirwani. She has been a part of my life ever since I came to Mumbai to pursue theatre. Since then, the definition of friendship changed for me entirely. Komal used to plan surprises for me during my birthday week.”

“She baked cakes, made my favourite ‘atte ka halwa’, bought my favourite dress and a matching one for herself. This joyride of 10 years in Mumbai wouldn’t have been so much fun without Komal. She was the one who introduced me to several different types of cakes, the nightlife here in the city and was always there in my tough times. I guess that’s what you call a BFF — someone who stays with you no matter what.”

Nirbhay Wadhwa, who is seen in &TV’s “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram”, shares a decade-long friendship with his best friend Vinit Mudgil.

“My best friend Vinit Mudgil is almost like family to me. We go long back, more than 10 years I suppose. Luck so had it that both our careers called us to Mumbai. Vinit is very well established in Mumbai and we’re always together. Although there never is a financial crunch as such, we share that bond when if either one of us ever needs financial aid of any kind, we just ask away. Even today if he finds my room untidy, he’ll come and clear it and keep everything in a prim and proper manner! Aisa BFF kaha milega batao? (Where will you find such a best friend?),” he said.

Sarika Bahroliya of “Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari” fame, has found her BFF in Anjali Bahroliya, who also happens to be her cousin sister.

Talking about their childhood memories, Sarika said: “My BFF is my cousin sister. She is my first friend in fact. We both have grown up together in Gwalior. She has always been the wiser one, but still we share the same mindset, thought process and stories. We are really close, we share everything between us.”

“As kids we used to be so naughty. We often used to make up stories to go out. Our parents just knew we were lying, but that’s the fun, right? We have shared best times together. Even today, if I need anything, she is always there supporting me. We find happiness in each other’s happiness.”