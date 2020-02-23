National conference on human rights held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:48 pm

A two-day national conference on ‘Business and Human Rights’ organised by The Centre for Human Rights at Symbiosis Law School had 80 students and 20 academicians presenting their research work.

The inaugural of the conference was attended by Dr Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay, member, National Human Rights Commission, M Venkateshwarlu, president, Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, professor Dr Afzal Wani, professor and Dean School of Law GGSIPU, Dr Sukhvinder Singh Dari, director, SLS Nagpur and the keynote speaker was Dr Surya Deva, associate professor, School of Law, City University, Hong Kong, and professor Dr Manik Chakraborty.

Professor Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, director, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad also participated.

Dr Mulay gave the students insight into the National Human Rights Commission and the steps taken by them to recognise the human rights. He also encouraged the students to join this field of law and emphasised on the need for better enforcement of human rights.

The conference provided for a single platform to reflect upon the on-going debate of importance of human rights in the corporate sector and served as an opportunity to analyse the concept, idea, and philosophy of human rights in business.

