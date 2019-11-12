National Education Day celebrated in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:10 am

Karimnagar: Telangana Minorities Residential School (Boys), Karimnagar, celebrated National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day on the occasion of 131th birth anniversary of Abul Kalam on Monday.

Drama, dance, mime show and other cultural programmes by students thrilled the participants.

Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Syed Akbar Hussain, ZPTC Purumalla Lalitha, Bommakal sarpanch P Srinivas and others participated in the celebrations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .